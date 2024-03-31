An altar server prepares to extinguish candles upon the alter during Tenebrae service at St. Jude Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A worshiper reads from a song book along with others at Tenebrae service at St. Jude Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
The cross is covered during Holy Week at Tenebrae service at St. Jude Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Catholic priest Fr. Juan Ortiz enters the church during Tenebrae service at St. Jude Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A worshiper leaves the church after Tenebrae service at St. Jude Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Jesus is lifted up on the cross during a scene from a Passion Play at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A scene during a Passion Play at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A scene during a Passion Play at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A scene during a Passion Play at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A scene during a Passion Play at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A scene during a Passion Play at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A scene during a Passion Play at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Easter Catholic mass is conducted at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Sunday, March 31, 2024, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR