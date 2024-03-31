Home Local News Photo Gallery: Holy Week is observed by Valley Catholics Local NewsMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: Holy Week is observed by Valley Catholics By Joel Martinez - March 31, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail An altar server prepares to extinguish candles upon the alter during Tenebrae service at St. Jude Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A worshiper reads from a song book along with others at Tenebrae service at St. Jude Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) The cross is covered during Holy Week at Tenebrae service at St. Jude Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Catholic priest Fr. Juan Ortiz enters the church during Tenebrae service at St. Jude Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A worshiper leaves the church after Tenebrae service at St. Jude Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Jesus is lifted up on the cross during a scene from a Passion Play at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A scene during a Passion Play at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A scene during a Passion Play at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A scene during a Passion Play at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A scene during a Passion Play at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A scene during a Passion Play at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A scene during a Passion Play at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Easter Catholic mass is conducted at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Sunday, March 31, 2024, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Former Palmview High School special ed teacher admits to sexually coercing over 50 children McAllen man admits to using Instagram to sexually coerce children Montalvo’s love for aviation leads to hands-on at TSTC