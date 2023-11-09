PSJA North head football coach Marcus Kaufmann listens on his headphones in a Region IV-5A DI bi-district playoff game against Donna High at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Leroy Palacios (1) and other teammates lock hands during the playing of the school song before the start of a Region IV-5A DI bi-district playoff game against Donna High at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Donna High quarterback Geoffrey Creighton Lefevre (12) passes the ball in a Region IV-5A DI bi-district playoff game against PSJA North at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA North quarterback Alejandro Aparicio (3) fake handoffs the ball in a Region IV-5A DI bi-district playoff game against Donna High at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA North quarterback Alejandro Aparicio (3) looks to pass the ball against Donna High in a Region IV-5A DI bi-district playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA North quaterback Alejandro Aparicio (3) looks right before the start of thre play against Donna High in a Region IV-5A DI bi-district playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Donna High wide receiver Xavier Rodriguez (1) carries the ball to the end zone during a kickoff return in the opening moments of a Region IV-5A DI bi-district playoff game against PSJA High at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Jaden Fuentes (24) carries the ball against Donna High in a Region IV-5A DI bi-district playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA North running back Ethan Guerra (21) carries the ball against Donna High in a Region IV-5A DI bi-district playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Jaden Fuentes (24) carries the ball against Donna High in a Region IV-5A DI bi-district playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA North defender Leroy Palacios (1) runs away with the ball after a Donna High fumble in a Region IV-5A DI bi-district playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA North quarterback Alejandro Aparicio (3) carries the ball against Donna High in a Region IV-5A DI bi-district playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

