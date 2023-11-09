Home RGVSports Football Photo Gallery: Raiders move to area round after their win against Donna... RGVSportsFootballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: Raiders move to area round after their win against Donna High 45-7 By Joel Martinez - November 9, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail PSJA North head football coach Marcus Kaufmann listens on his headphones in a Region IV-5A DI bi-district playoff game against Donna High at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Leroy Palacios (1) and other teammates lock hands during the playing of the school song before the start of a Region IV-5A DI bi-district playoff game against Donna High at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Donna High quarterback Geoffrey Creighton Lefevre (12) passes the ball in a Region IV-5A DI bi-district playoff game against PSJA North at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North quarterback Alejandro Aparicio (3) fake handoffs the ball in a Region IV-5A DI bi-district playoff game against Donna High at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North quarterback Alejandro Aparicio (3) looks to pass the ball against Donna High in a Region IV-5A DI bi-district playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North quaterback Alejandro Aparicio (3) looks right before the start of thre play against Donna High in a Region IV-5A DI bi-district playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Donna High wide receiver Xavier Rodriguez (1) carries the ball to the end zone during a kickoff return in the opening moments of a Region IV-5A DI bi-district playoff game against PSJA High at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Jaden Fuentes (24) carries the ball against Donna High in a Region IV-5A DI bi-district playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North running back Ethan Guerra (21) carries the ball against Donna High in a Region IV-5A DI bi-district playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Jaden Fuentes (24) carries the ball against Donna High in a Region IV-5A DI bi-district playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North defender Leroy Palacios (1) runs away with the ball after a Donna High fumble in a Region IV-5A DI bi-district playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North quarterback Alejandro Aparicio (3) carries the ball against Donna High in a Region IV-5A DI bi-district playoff game at PSJA Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Sandra Cisneros reminds RGV families to tell their stories Gaby Torres: The eye of the Memorial storm Days, Vipers focused to be better, chase fifth title Class 5A Bi-District Playoff Notebook RGV High School Football Regular Season Stats and Standings