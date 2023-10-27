Home RGVSports Football Photo Gallery: McAllen High defeats McAllen Rowe in crosstown rivalry 9-6 RGVSportsFootballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: McAllen High defeats McAllen Rowe in crosstown rivalry 9-6 By Joel Martinez - October 27, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McAllen High running back Jayden Herrera (22) carries the ball against McAllen Rowe in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High running back Jayden Herrera (22) carries the ball into the end zone against McAllen Rowe in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High defender Nick Moss (42) forces McAllen Rowe quarterback Elijah Garza (15) to lose the ball in the end zone which resulted in a safety in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High running back Jayden Herrera (22) carries the ball against McAllen Rowe in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High quarterback Joaquin Valdez (10) attempts to avoid the tackle of McAllen Rowe defender Adan De LA Cruz (29) as he carries the ball in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High running back Jayden Herrera (22) breaks through the McAllen Rowe defense as he carries the ball in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High head football coach Patrick Shelby congratulates running back Jayden Herrera (22) on his touchdown run from the sidelines against McAllen Rowe in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High quarterback Joaquin Valdez (10) carries the ball against McAllen Rowe in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High quarterback Joaquin Valdez (10) carries the ball against McAllen Rowe in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High quarterback Joaquin Valdez (10) attempts to shake off McAllen Rowe defender Nicholas Hartman (44) as he carries the ball in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High running back Jayden Herrera (22) carries the ball as McAllen Rowe defender Nicholas Hartman (44) attempts to stop his run in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High teammates prepare to enter the field before the start of a District 15-5A DI game against McAllen Rowe at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High quarterback Joaquin Valdez (10) carries the ball against McAllen Rowe in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High head football coach Patrick Shelby watches the team rush the field after a timeout in a District 15-5A DI game against McAllen Rowe at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High Aden Sanchez (25) carries the ball after intercepting it against McAllen Rowe in a District 15-5A DI game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR UTRGV’s Lowery: ‘We’re closing the gap’ RGV 6A Football Notebook: District races, playoff chase heating up in 6A Montoya growing as Chargers QB; RGVSports.com GOTW key matchups Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial defeats Rio Grande City 24-6 McAllen Memorial holds off Rio Grande City at home