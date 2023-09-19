Home RGVSports High School Photo Gallery: Sharyland High wins against McAllen High in three sets RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoVolleyball Photo Gallery: Sharyland High wins against McAllen High in three sets By Joel Martinez - September 19, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Sharyland High’s Barbara Pena (7) defends the net against McAllen High in a game at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Gabriela Estringel (16) along with teammates rally before the start of a game against Sharyland High at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Katherine Williamson (6) hits at the net in a game against Sharyland High at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Katelyn Pritchard (8) sets the ball in a game against Sharyland High at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Kassandra de la Garza (6) and Valeria Hernandez (13) defends the net against McAllen High in a game at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Kassandra se la Garza (6) sends the ball across the ball against McAllen High in a game at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Kassandra de la Garza (6) hits at the net against McAllen High in a game at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Yaneli Rocha (4) sets the ball against Sharyland High in a game at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Katherine Williamson (6) hits across the net in a game against Sharyland High at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Gabriela Estringel (16) hits over the net in a game against Sharyland High at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Karely Cantu (15) sends the ball over the net in a game against Sharyland High at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Gabriela Estringel (16) sends the ball over the net in a game against Sharyland High at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Kassandra de la Garza (6) defends the net against McAllen High in a game at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Katherine Williamson (6) hits at the net in a game against Sharyland High at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Yaneli Rocha (4) anticipates a hit at the net against Sharyland High in a game at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Ashlyn Garcia (10) rallies the team against McAllen High in a game at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High teammates celebrate winning the second set against McAllen High in a game at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Kenisha Martinez (8) defends the net against McAllen High in a game at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Kaitlin Rodriguez (3) sets the ball against McAllen High in a game at Sharyland High School on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 32 straight: Sharyland win sets up battle for first with Pioneer Photo Gallery: Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin to attend 10th annual McAllen Holiday Parade RGVSports.com Athletes of the Week – 09/18/23 Falcons pick up win before District 32-6A opener RGVSports.com Top 10 Poll – 9/18/23