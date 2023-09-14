Home RGVSports Football Photo Gallery: Rowe defeats Palmview in season opener 35-3 RGVSportsFootballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: Rowe defeats Palmview in season opener 35-3 By Joel Martinez - September 14, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McAllen Rowe wide receiver Andres Espinosa (1) carries the ball against La Joya Palmview during a District 15-5A DI opener at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya Palmview running back Jose Guerra (4) reaches out for the pass during a District 15-5A DI opener against McAllen Rowe at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe quarterback Elijah Garza (15) handles the ball against La Joya Palmview during a District 15-5A DI opener at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe running back Isaiah Mata (27) carries the ball against La Joya Palmview during a District 15-5A DI opener at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe running back Isaiah Mata (27) carries the ball into the endzone unopposed during a District 15-5A DI opener against La Joya Palmview at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe running back Isaiah Mata (27) collides with La Joya Palmview defender Victor Garcia (10) as he carries the ball during a District 15-5A DI opener at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe running back Isaiah Mata (27) fights his way through the La Joya Palmview defense as he carries the ball during a District 15-5A DI opener at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya Palmview running back Jose Guerra (4) carries the ball during a District 15-5A DI opener against McAllen Rowe at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe quarterback Elijah Garza (15) looks to pass the ball with pressure from La Joya Palmview linebacker J.D. De Anda (2) during a District 15-5A DI opener at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe running back Isaiah Mata (27) carries the ball against La Joya Palmview during a District 15-5A DI opener at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya Palmview quarterback Mateo Garcia (7) passes the ball with pressure from the McAllen Rowe defense during a District 15-5A DI opener at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe running back Isaiah Mata (27) carries the ball against La Joya Palmview during a District 15-5A DI opener at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Rowe wide receiver Sebastian Islas (13) carries the ball into the endzone for the touchdown against La Joya Palmview during a District 15-5A DI opener at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya Palmview wide receiver Joe Esparza (82) is stopped by McAllen Rowe defenders Cristian Villarreal (21) and Dante Rodriguez (24) as he carries the ball during a District 15-5A DI opener at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Rowe’s Mata leads Warriors to district opening win over Lobos Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Rowe’s Mata leads Warriors to district opening win over Lobos Photo Gallery: PSJA North dismantled McHi 56-0 Pigskin picks for Week 4 Mustangs-SaberCats, Bulldogs-Raiders headline Week 4 matchups RGV High School Football Stats and Standings – Week 3