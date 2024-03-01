Home RGVSports Basketball Photo Gallery: Sabercats punch their ticket to Elite 8 RGVSportsBasketballHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: Sabercats punch their ticket to Elite 8 By Delcia Lopez - March 1, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Edinburg Vela celerates their win over San Antonio Wagner 57-46 during their Region IV-5A Semifinal playoff game at Littleton Gym Friday, March 1 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Axel Garza celebrates with teammates JP Olivarez as they beat San Anotnio Wagner 57-46 during their Region IV-5A Semifinal playoff game at Littleton Gym Friday, March 1 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s EJ Avelar, left, and Aiden Lopez, right, vie for a rebound against San Antonio Wagner’s TreVaun Clark, middle, during their Region IV-5A Semifinal playoff game at Littleton Gym Friday, March 1 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Axel Garza, left, gets hit in the face by San Antonio Wagner’s TreVaun Clark, right, during their Region IV-5A Semifinal playoff game at Littleton Gym Friday, March 1 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s EJ Avelar, left, drives to the basket past San Antonio Wagner’s Jovanni Whittaker, right, during their Region IV-5A Semifinal playoff game at Littleton Gym Friday, March 1 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s EJ Avelar, left, battles for a rebound against San Antonio Wagner’s TreVaun Clark and Jovanni Whittaker, right, during their Region IV-5A Semifinal playoff game at Littleton Gym Friday, March 1 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Sam Sepulveda, left, makes a steal in front San Antonio Wagner’s Marcus Johnson, right, during their Region IV-5A Semifinal playoff game at Littleton Gym Friday, March 1 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Axel Garza, middle, battles for a rebound against San Antonio Wagner’s TreVaun Clark, left, and Tyler Jackson , back during their Region IV-5A Semifinal playoff game at Littleton Gym Friday, March 1 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Aiden Lopez, right, attempts a steal against San Antonio Wagner’s Marcus Johnson, left, during their Region IV-5A Semifinal playoff game at Littleton Gym Friday, March 1 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Axel Garza, right, shoots over San Antonio Wagner’s Jovanni Whittaker, left, during their Region IV-5A Semifinal playoff game at Littleton Gym Friday, March 1 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Axel Garza, right, blocks a shot against San Antonio Wagner’s TreVaun Clark, left, during their Region IV-5A Semifinal playoff game at Littleton Gym Friday, March 1 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Jordan Bustamante drives on San Antonio Wagner’s Mason McGowan, left, and Lance Johnson, right, during their Region IV-5A Semifinal playoff game at Littleton Gym Friday, March 1 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Axel Garza, left vies for a rebound in front of San Antonio Wagner’s Marcus Johnson, right, during their Region IV-5A Semifinal playoff game at Littleton Gym Friday, March 1 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Santa Maria takes down Sabine Pass, punches ticket Elite 8 Edinburg Vela surges past SA Wagner, advances to regional final Passing the torch: Brownsville’s ROCA takes over ‘Little Bit of Mexico’ Mission takes over Texas Citrus Fiesta Editorial: McAllen ISD could lose more than mere opportunity by leaving city projects