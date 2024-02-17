Home RGVSports Basketball Photo Gallery: Edinburg Vela beats Gregory Portland in area round 58-47 RGVSportsBasketballHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: Edinburg Vela beats Gregory Portland in area round 58-47 By Delcia Lopez - February 17, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Edinburg Vela’s GG Betancourt, middle, drives to the basket draws a foul from Gregory Portland’s Shifa Ali, left, and Madison Kilgore, during a 5A area round game at Falfurrias High school gymnasium Friday, Feb.16 2024 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Janai Coleman, left drives to the basket against Gregory Portland’s Jariyah Whitehead, right, during a 5A area round game at Falfurrias High school gymnasium Friday, Feb.16 2024 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s GG Betancourt, left, steals the ball from Gregory Portland’s Bella Davis, right, during a 5A area round game at Falfurrias High school gymnasium Friday, Feb.16 2024 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s GG Bentancourt, middle, on a drive to the basket shoots over Gregory Portland’s Rheanna Escamilla, left, and Madison Kilgore, right, during a 5A area round game at Falfurrias High school gymnasium Friday, Feb.16 2024 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Laura Guizar, left, vies for a rebound against Gregory Portland’s Brittney Chapman, right, during a 5A area round game at Falfurrias High school gymnasium Friday, Feb.16 2024 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Gabby Tijerina, left, scrambles for a loose ball against Gregory Portland’s Brittney Chapman, right, during a 5A area round game at Falfurrias High school gymnasium Friday, Feb.16 2024 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s JJ Betancourt, right, reaches for a ball against Gregory Portland’s Brittney Chapman, left, during a 5A area round game at Falfurrias High school gymnasium Friday, Feb.16 2024 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Ava Tovar, left, defends Gregory Portland’s Madison Kilgore, right, during a 5A area round game at Falfurrias High school gymnasium Friday, Feb.16 2024 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Savanah Rivera, left, looks to put back a shot in front of Gregory Portland’s Madison Kilgore, right, during a 5A area round game at Falfurrias High school gymnasium Friday, Feb.16 2024 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Gabby Tijerina, right, takes the ball away from Gregory Portland’s Elena Miller, left, during a 5A area round game at Falfurrias High school gymnasium Friday, Feb.16 2024 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Ava Tovar, top, songs a ball away from Gregory Portland’s Bella Davis, bottom, during a 5A area round game at Falfurrias High school gymnasium Friday, Feb.16 2024 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s JJ Betancourt, right, drives the paint draws a foul by Gregory Portland’s Jariyah Whithead, left, during a 5A area round game at Falfurrias High school gymnasium Friday, Feb.16 2024 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s coach Lattie Zarate, right, signals instructions to her team during their game against Gregory Portland 5A area round game at Falfurrias High school gymnasium Friday, Feb.16 2024 in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RGV HS Boys Soccer Scores – 02/16/24 Cardinals hold off Falcons, sit in second in district Five RGV wrestlers alive for state titles Weslaco East building winning tradition on the court Festival aimed at empowering border artists set to return this weekend in Harlingen