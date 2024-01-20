Sharyland Pioneer’s Dylan Macheska, right, battles as PSJA North’s Alex Medrano kicks the ball during their game on Friday Friday, Jan. 19 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Sharyland Pioneer’s Jared Arevalo, right, duels for the ball against PSJA North’s Nathan Villarreal, left, during a game at PSJA North high soccer field Friday, Jan. 19 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Sharyland Pioneer’s Jared Arevalo, middle, duels for the ball against PSJA North’s Nathan Villarreal, left, and Giancarlo Jimenez, right, during a game at PSJA North high soccer field Friday, Jan. 19 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Sharyland Pioneer’s Shawn Dinger, left, duels for the ball against PSJA North’s Diego Maldonado ,right, during a game at PSJA North high soccer field Friday, Jan. 19 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Sharyland Pioneer’s Jared Arevalo, right, races past PSJA North’s Nathan Villarreal, left, during a game at PSJA North high soccer field Friday, Jan. 19 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Sharyland Pioneer’s Alejandro Lopez, left, controls the ball in front of PSJA North’s Heliodoro Pina, right, during a game at PSJA North high soccer field Friday, Jan. 19 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Sharyland Pioneer’s Diego Lopez,left, duels for the ball in against PSJA North’s Diego Maldonado, right, during a game at PSJA North high soccer field Friday, Jan. 19 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Sharyland Pioneer’s Jonathan Vela,left, kicks the ball in front of PSJA North’s Christian Mena right, during a game at PSJA North high soccer field Friday, Jan. 19 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Sharyland Pioneer’s Diego Lopez attempts to kick the ball past PSJA North defender during a game at PSJA North high soccer field Friday, Jan. 19 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
PSJA North’s Giancarlo Jimenez defends a kicked ball by Sharyland Pioneer’s Diego Lopez during a game at PSJA North high soccer field Friday, Jan. 19 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])
Sharyland Pioneer’s Daniela Vela, back, and Shawn Dinger, right, defend PSJA North’s Diego Maldonado, left, during a game at PSJA North high  soccer field Friday, Jan. 19 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR