Home RGVSports High School Photo Gallery: Diamondbacks get past Raiders 3-2 RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoSoccerPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: Diamondbacks get past Raiders 3-2 By Delcia Lopez - January 20, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Sharyland Pioneer’s Dylan Macheska, right, battles as PSJA North’s Alex Medrano kicks the ball during their game on Friday Friday, Jan. 19 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s Jared Arevalo, right, duels for the ball against PSJA North’s Nathan Villarreal, left, during a game at PSJA North high soccer field Friday, Jan. 19 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s Jared Arevalo, middle, duels for the ball against PSJA North’s Nathan Villarreal, left, and Giancarlo Jimenez, right, during a game at PSJA North high soccer field Friday, Jan. 19 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s Shawn Dinger, left, duels for the ball against PSJA North’s Diego Maldonado ,right, during a game at PSJA North high soccer field Friday, Jan. 19 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s Jared Arevalo, right, races past PSJA North’s Nathan Villarreal, left, during a game at PSJA North high soccer field Friday, Jan. 19 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s Alejandro Lopez, left, controls the ball in front of PSJA North’s Heliodoro Pina, right, during a game at PSJA North high soccer field Friday, Jan. 19 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s Diego Lopez,left, duels for the ball in against PSJA North’s Diego Maldonado, right, during a game at PSJA North high soccer field Friday, Jan. 19 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s Jonathan Vela,left, kicks the ball in front of PSJA North’s Christian Mena right, during a game at PSJA North high soccer field Friday, Jan. 19 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s Diego Lopez attempts to kick the ball past PSJA North defender during a game at PSJA North high soccer field Friday, Jan. 19 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) PSJA North’s Giancarlo Jimenez defends a kicked ball by Sharyland Pioneer’s Diego Lopez during a game at PSJA North high soccer field Friday, Jan. 19 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Sharyland Pioneer’s Daniela Vela, back, and Shawn Dinger, right, defend PSJA North’s Diego Maldonado, left, during a game at PSJA North high soccer field Friday, Jan. 19 2024 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Santa Maria’s Mia Picazo signs with UTRGV Photo Gallery: Texas passes on children’s food assistance Panthers power past Greyhounds, 5-0 in 32-6A; Class 6A/1A roundup Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial beats McAllen High 4-3 in game play Harlingen grinds win over Los Fresnos, extends streak to 22