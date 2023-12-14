Home RGVSports Basketball Photo Gallery: UTRGV falls to Texas A&M Corpus Christi 57-51 RGVSportsBasketballMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorUTRGV VaquerosValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: UTRGV falls to Texas A&M Corpus Christi 57-51 By Delcia Lopez - December 14, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail University of Texas Rio Grande’s Deborah Ogayemi, right, battles for a rebound against Texas A&M Corpus Christi’s Paige Allen, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande’s Charlotte O’Keefei, left, drives to the basket against Texas A&M Corpus Christi’s Paige Allen, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande’s Deborah Ogayemi, right, battles for a rebound against Texas A&M Corpus Christi’s Annukka Willstedt, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande’s Iyana Dorsey, behind, ties up Corpus Christi’s Annukka Willstedt, front, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande’s Charlotte O’Keefei, right, drives to the basket against Texas A&M Corpus Christi’s, Alecia Westbrook ,left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande’s Deborah Ogayemi, left, is stripped of the ball on a drive to the basket by Texas A&M Corpus Christi’s Paige Allen, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s, Alecia Westbrook, left ,is double-teamed by Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Iyana Dorsey, left, and Deborah Ogayemi during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Texas A&M Corpus Christi’s, Alecia Westbrook ,right , passes the ball in front of University of Texas Rio Grande’s Tierra Trotter, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Iyana Dorsey (2) drives to the basket while defended by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Nabaweeyah McGill, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023,in Edinburg, Texas.(Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR McAllen Freemasons failed to take steps to prevent member’s murder, lawsuit says ‘Sound of Freedom’ producer named Mr. Amigo in Brownsville Edinburg CISD names Salinas next athletic director Former DPS trooper who aided drug trafficking father sentenced to 18 months Mission attorney switches judicial race on filing deadline; cites lack of incumbent