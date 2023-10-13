Home Media Photo Gallery: UTRGV beaten in five games MediaPhotoRGVSportsPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorUTRGV VaquerosValley Morning StarVolleyball Photo Gallery: UTRGV beaten in five games By Delcia Lopez - October 13, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Luanna Emiliano, left, sets up teammate Margherita Giani, right, who winds up for a hit against Grand Canyon’s McKenzie Wise, bottom, during an NCCA college volleyball match Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Perris Key, right, hits against Grand Canyon’s Ashley Lifgren, left, during an NCCA college volleyball match Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Ilana De Assis, right, hits against Grand Canyon’s Alissa Uhlenhop, left, during an NCCA college volleyball match Thursday, October 12, 2023 in Edinburg,Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Margherita Giani, right, hits against Grand Canyon’s Ashley Lifgren, left, during an NCCA college volleyball match Thursday, October 12, 2023 in Edinburg,Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Ilana De Assis, left, hits against Grand Canyon’s Stella Gkiourda, right, during an NCCA college volleyball match Thursday, October12, 2023 in Edinburg,Texas.(Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Luanna Emiliano, left, and Margherita Giani, right, at the net against Grand Canyon during an NCCA college volleyball match Thursday, October 12, 2023 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Claudia Lupescu, Ilana De Assis, Margherita Giani and Luanna Emiliano wait for set up against Grand Canyon’ during an NCCA college volleyball match Thursday, October 12, 2023 in Edinburg,Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Kiarliz Perez dives to the floor for a save against Grand Canyon’ during an NCCA college volleyball match Thursday, October 12, 2023 in Edinburg,Texas. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Peña brothers prep for matchup Finally First: Four new RGV cross country champs crowned McAllen Memorial gallops past La Joya Juarez-Lincoln Photo Gallery: McAllen Memorial defeats La Joya Juarez-Lincoln in mid-season play 49-21 EDITORIAL: Extended auto strike can affect workers and Valley economy