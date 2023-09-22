PSJA North’s Julius Arredondo, right, breaks the tackle of Edinburg Vela’s Orlando Cano, bottom, for a score Pduring a game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Friday, September 22, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Bernabe Gonzalez,right, attempts to haul in a pass in front of PSJA North defender Andre Matamoros, left, during a game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Friday, September 22, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Alejandro Aparicio, middle, runs for yardage as Edinburg Vela’s Luis Garcia, left, gives chase during a game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Friday, September 22, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Jason Montes, middle, bursts up the middle drags Edinburg Vela’s defender Gerardo Carr, back, and Andrew Chavez, right, during a game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Friday, September 22, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Leroy Palacios, left, runs past Edinburg Vela’s defender Ethan Delgado, right, during a game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Friday, September 22, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Alejandro Aparicio, left, escapes the grasp of Edinburg Vela’s Gerardo Carr, left, and finds running room during a game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Friday, September 22, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Alejandro Aparicio, right, pushes off an Edinburg Vela’s defender Andrew Chavez, left, during a game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Friday, September 22, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Jamal Polley, middle, is stopped by PSJA North defenders Mikey Gonzalez and teammates during a game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Friday, September 22, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Julius Arredondo, right, with a catch and run past Edinburg Vela’s defender Derek Rodriguez, left, during a game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Friday, September 22, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
A sold out game between Edinburg Vela and PSJA North at Richard R. Flores Stadium Friday, September 22, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Alejandro Aparicio, left, escapes the grasp of Edinburg Vela’s defender Branden Cantu, right, during a game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Friday, September 22, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Ethan Guerra ,left, high steps an Edinburg Vela defender Robert Cantu, bottom, during a game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Friday, September 22, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
Edinburg Vela’s Jamal Polley, right, looks for runing room against PSJA North’s Devonte Espinosa, left, during a game at Richard R. Flores Stadium Friday, September 22, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

