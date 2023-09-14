PSJA North’s Jaden Fuentes, right, breaks away from McHi defender Nathan Rocha, left, during a game at PSJA stadium Thursday September 14, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Alejandro Aparicio, right, throws a pass as McHi defender Oliver Schwarz, left, during a football game at PSJA stadium Thursday September 14, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Jason Montes, middle, drags a McHi defenders during a football game at PSJA stadium Thursday September 14, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Jason Montes, right, looks up field as McHi defender Andres Barrera ,left, zeros in for a tackle during a District 15-5A football game at PSJA stadium Thursday September 14, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Julius Arredondo, middle, is tackled and stripped of the ball by McHi defender Ryan Keller ,right, during a football game at PSJA stadium Thursday September 14, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Salvador Sanchez, right, chases down McHi’s Jayden Herrera, right, during a  football game at PSJA stadium Thursday September 14, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Nolan Gonzalez, right, is tackled by McHi defender , bottom, during a football game at PSJA stadium Thursday September 14, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
McHi’s Joaquin Valdez, right, attempts to throw a pass against PSJA North during a football game at PSJA stadium Thursday September 14, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Julius Arredondo, middle, is tackled by McHi defenders during a football game at PSJA stadium Thursday September 14, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

