Home RGVSports Football Photo Gallery: PSJA North dismantled McHi 56-0 RGVSportsFootballHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: PSJA North dismantled McHi 56-0 By Delcia Lopez - September 14, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail PSJA North’s Jaden Fuentes, right, breaks away from McHi defender Nathan Rocha, left, during a game at PSJA stadium Thursday September 14, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Alejandro Aparicio, right, throws a pass as McHi defender Oliver Schwarz, left, during a football game at PSJA stadium Thursday September 14, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Jason Montes, middle, drags a McHi defenders during a football game at PSJA stadium Thursday September 14, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Jason Montes, right, looks up field as McHi defender Andres Barrera ,left, zeros in for a tackle during a District 15-5A football game at PSJA stadium Thursday September 14, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Julius Arredondo, middle, is tackled and stripped of the ball by McHi defender Ryan Keller ,right, during a football game at PSJA stadium Thursday September 14, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Salvador Sanchez, right, chases down McHi’s Jayden Herrera, right, during a football game at PSJA stadium Thursday September 14, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Nolan Gonzalez, right, is tackled by McHi defender , bottom, during a football game at PSJA stadium Thursday September 14, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McHi’s Joaquin Valdez, right, attempts to throw a pass against PSJA North during a football game at PSJA stadium Thursday September 14, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Julius Arredondo, middle, is tackled by McHi defenders during a football game at PSJA stadium Thursday September 14, 2023 in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Feds want public input on plan to reintroduce ocelots on RGV ranchlands ‘Blood In Blood Out’ actor Valente Rodriguez inspires young RGV filmmakers Edinburg to celebrate new community center with a storied history Texas water board grants Harlingen’s WaterWorks $10 million loan for sewer system overhaul Nearing completion: New Brownsville tax office will serve Southmost residents