By Delcia Lopez - September 8, 2023

San Benito's Fabian Garcia, right, breaks loose for a score against McAllen Memorial during a non-district football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday, September 8, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

McAllen Memorial's Sebastian Aleman, left, gets past a San Benito defender, Kristian Domanski, right, during a non-district football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday, September 8, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

McAllen Memorial's Greg Reyna, left, intercepts a pass intended for San Benito Kian Jones, right, during a non-district football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday, September 8, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

McAllen Memorial's Dyland Goodson misses a catch against San Benito during a non-district football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday, September 8, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

San Benito's Aaron Garza, front, is stopped by McAllen Memorial defender Daniel De La Cruz, back, during a non-district football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday, September 8, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

McAllen Memorial's JP Garza, right, runs past San Benito defender Karmyne Castilleja, left, during a non-district football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday, September 8, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

San Benito's Aaron Garza, right, looks for running room against McAllen Memorial during a non-district football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday, September 8, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

San Benito's Fabian Garcia,left, breaks up the middle against McAllen Memorial's Nick Luna, right, during a non-district football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday, September 8, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

McAllen Memorial's Greg Reyna spins past a San Benito defender after an interception during a non-district football game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday, September 8, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])