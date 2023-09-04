Home Media Photo Gallery: UTRGV men’s soccer run past Texas A&M-San Antonio 5-0 MediaPhotoRGVSportsSoccerPublicationsThe MonitorUTRGV Vaqueros Photo Gallery: UTRGV men’s soccer run past Texas A&M-San Antonio 5-0 By Delcia Lopez - September 4, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail UTRGV’s Cade Erickson, middle, is tripped by Texas A&M San Antonio’s Gabriel Soliz, behind, during a soccer game at UTRGV soccer field Monday, September 4, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) UTRGV’s Keaviano Francis, right, gets past Texas A&M San Antonio’s Gabriel Soliz, left, during a soccer game at UTRGV soccer field Monday, September 4, 2023 in Edinburg.. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) UTRGV’s Kgodiso Sukati, middle, attempts a pass against Texas A&M San Antonio’s defenders,Gabriel Soliz, left, and Alex Hernandez, right, during a soccer game at UTRGV soccer field Monday, September 4, 2023 in Edinburg.. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) UTRGV’s Jason Robles, middle, gets past Texas A&M San Antonio defender during a soccer game at UTRGV soccer field Monday, September 4, 2023 in Edinburg.. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) UTRGV’s Reda Ikarrain, right, gets past Texas A&M San Antonio defenders during a soccer game at UTRGV soccer field Monday, September 4, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) UTRGV’s Tristan Singh, left, celebrates with teammate Keaviano Francis, right, after a score against Texas A&M San Antonio at UTRGV soccer field Monday, September 4, 2023 in Edinburg. The Vaqueros beat Texas A&M-San Antonio 5-0 in their season opener. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) UTRGV’s Keaviano Francis, right, gets past Texas A&M San Antonio’s Gabriel Soliz, left, during a soccer game at UTRGV soccer field Monday, September 4, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR High School volleyball scores Sept. 1-3 Edinburg man arrested for trying to smuggle 32 people crammed in RV Bloodhounds, Chargers meet for RGVSports.com Week 3 GOTW Dunkin’ is offering free coffee to rewards members on Mondays — with any purchase 18-year-old accused of driving drunk in Edinburg crash with ‘serious injuries’