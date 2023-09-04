UTRGV’s Cade Erickson, middle, is tripped by Texas A&M San Antonio’s Gabriel Soliz, behind, during a soccer game at UTRGV soccer field Monday, September 4, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
UTRGV’s Keaviano Francis, right, gets past Texas A&M San Antonio’s Gabriel Soliz, left, during a soccer game at UTRGV soccer field Monday, September 4, 2023 in Edinburg.. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
UTRGV’s Kgodiso Sukati, middle, attempts a pass against Texas A&M San Antonio’s defenders,Gabriel Soliz, left, and Alex Hernandez, right, during a soccer game at UTRGV soccer field Monday, September 4, 2023 in Edinburg.. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
UTRGV’s Jason Robles, middle, gets past Texas A&M San Antonio defender during a soccer game at UTRGV soccer field Monday, September 4, 2023 in Edinburg.. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
UTRGV’s Reda Ikarrain, right, gets past Texas A&M San Antonio defenders during a soccer game at UTRGV soccer field Monday, September 4, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
UTRGV’s Tristan Singh, left, celebrates with teammate Keaviano Francis, right, after a score against Texas A&M San Antonio at UTRGV soccer field Monday, September 4, 2023 in Edinburg. The Vaqueros beat Texas A&M-San Antonio 5-0 in their season opener. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])
UTRGV’s Keaviano Francis, right, gets past Texas A&M San Antonio’s Gabriel Soliz, left, during a soccer game at UTRGV soccer field Monday, September 4, 2023 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

