Palmview’s Tony Villarreal (11) with a catch and run against Donna’s Brian Juarez (7) during the first half of a high school football game at La Joya Stadium on Thursday, Sept.16, 2021 in La Joya. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Palm view’s AJ Chapa (22) looks for running room against Donna’s Brian Juarez (7) during the first half of a high school football game at La Joya Stadium on Thursday, Sept.16, 2021 in La Joya. AJ rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Donna’s Jake Garcia (11) rumbles for yardage as Palmview’s Noel Olvera (83 waits to make the tackle during the first half of a high school football game at La Joya Stadium on Thursday, Sept.16, 2021 in La Joya. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Palmview’s AJ Chapa (22) gets past the Donna defense during the first half of a high school football game at La Joya Stadium on Thursday, Sept.16, 2021 in La Joya. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Palmview’s defenders Joel Garza (40), strips the ball from Donna’s Jake Garcia (11) as Palmview teammates Esquiel Munoz(9) and Jose Rivera (54) wait to recover the loose ball during the 1st half of a high school football game at La Joya Stadium on Thursday, Sept.16,2021 in La Joya. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Palmview’s Daniel Guillen (5)lowers the boom on Donna’s Marco Lopez (6) during the first half of a high school football game at La Joya Stadium on Thursday, Sept.16, 2021 in La Joya. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Donna’s Jake Garcia (11) gets stopped by Palmview’s Daniel Guillen (5) and Sebastian Leal (7) during the first half of a high school football game at La Joya Stadium on Thursday, Sept.16, 2021 in La Joya. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

