Home Sports Football Photo Gallery: La Joya Palmview holds off Donna High for first... SportsFootballHigh SchoolLocalLocal NewsMediaPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: La Joya Palmview holds off Donna High for first district win By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - September 17, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ©All Images CopyrightedPalmview’s Tony Villarreal (11) with a catch and run against Donna’s Brian Juarez (7) during the first half of a high school football game at La Joya Stadium on Thursday, Sept.16, 2021 in La Joya. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPalm view’s AJ Chapa (22) looks for running room against Donna’s Brian Juarez (7) during the first half of a high school football game at La Joya Stadium on Thursday, Sept.16, 2021 in La Joya. AJ rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedDonna’s Jake Garcia (11) rumbles for yardage as Palmview’s Noel Olvera (83 waits to make the tackle during the first half of a high school football game at La Joya Stadium on Thursday, Sept.16, 2021 in La Joya. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPalmview’s AJ Chapa (22) gets past the Donna defense during the first half of a high school football game at La Joya Stadium on Thursday, Sept.16, 2021 in La Joya. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPalmview’s defenders Joel Garza (40), strips the ball from Donna’s Jake Garcia (11) as Palmview teammates Esquiel Munoz(9) and Jose Rivera (54) wait to recover the loose ball during the 1st half of a high school football game at La Joya Stadium on Thursday, Sept.16,2021 in La Joya. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPalmview’s Daniel Guillen (5)lowers the boom on Donna’s Marco Lopez (6) during the first half of a high school football game at La Joya Stadium on Thursday, Sept.16, 2021 in La Joya. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedDonna’s Jake Garcia (11) gets stopped by Palmview’s Daniel Guillen (5) and Sebastian Leal (7) during the first half of a high school football game at La Joya Stadium on Thursday, Sept.16, 2021 in La Joya. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Back to the shop: Trades classes return to classroom after COVID hiatus Santa Maria growing up, ready for test with Lyford John Quiñones to kick off 2021-22 season of UTRGV Distinguished Speaker Series Listening session: Cornyn meets with RGV leaders Another Texas execution delayed on religious freedom claims