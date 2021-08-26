©All Images Copyrighted
Pioneer’s Joseph Graham (2) is flipped in the air by PSJA defender Christian Gamboa (11) who jars the ball loose during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, August,26,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
PSJA High’s Mario Ayala (3) gets past Pioneer’s Yrneo Betancourt (24) and Luis O’Caas (41) during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, August,26,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Pioneer’s Trevor Huddleston (40) sacks PSJA High’s quarterback Jaime Lopez (7) un the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, August,26,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Pioneer’s Joseph Graham (2) slips past a PSJA defender Alex Esqueda (4) during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, August,26,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
PSJA High’s quarterback Jaime Lopez (7) is chased by Pioneer’s Trevor Huddleston (40) during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, August,26,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
PSJA High’s Lee Torres (9) squirts past Pioneer’s Daniel Villarreal (47) during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, August,26,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]con)
Pioneer’s Angelo Bazan (4) takes the snap against PSJA High during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, August,26,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
Pioneer’s Cipriano Martinez (81) with a catch and run against PSJA defender Esteban Martinez (14) during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, August,26,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
PSJA High’s Lee Torres (9) runs past Pioneer’s Dylan Salinas (6) during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, August,26,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
PSJA High’s Lee Torres (9) stretches the ball towards the pile on as Pioneer’s Kaleb De Luna (3) trails on the play during the first half of a high school football game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Thursday, August,26,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

