Los Fresnos CISD awarded over $624,000 from Elon Musk

The Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District announced Wednesday that it has been awarded over $624,000 from the Elon Musk Foundation.

A district spokesman said LCSID was awarded $624,148.

About two weeks ago, Musk tweeted that he would be awarding $20 million to schools in Cameron County, and an additional $10 million to the City of Brownsville to revitalize its downtown area.

According to the Musk Foundation, grants are made in support of:

– Renewable energy research and advocacy

– Human space exploration research and advocacy

– Pediatric research

– Science and engineering education

– Development of safe artificial intelligence to benefit humanity

The Musk Foundation is a private grantmaking foundation founded in 2002 by technology entrepreneur Elon Musk and his brother, Kimbal. The brothers are the foundation’s sole officers; Elon Musk is president and board director and Kimbal Musk is secretary, treasurer, and board director.

Related Reading: