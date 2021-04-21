Los Fresnos CISD awarded over $624,000 from Elon Musk

The Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District announced Wednesday that it has been awarded over $624,000 from the Elon Musk Foundation.
A district spokesman said LCSID was awarded $624,148.
About two weeks ago, Musk tweeted that he would be awarding $20 million to schools in Cameron County, and an additional $10 million to the City of Brownsville to revitalize its downtown area.
According to the Musk Foundation, grants are made in support of:
– Renewable energy research and advocacy
– Human space exploration research and advocacy
– Pediatric research
– Science and engineering education
– Development of safe artificial intelligence to benefit humanity
The Musk Foundation is a private grantmaking foundation founded in 2002 by technology entrepreneur Elon Musk and his brother, Kimbal. The brothers are the foundation’s sole officers; Elon Musk is president and board director and Kimbal Musk is secretary, treasurer, and board director.
