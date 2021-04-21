Elon Musk donates $2.4 million to Brownsville ISD

Big money is coming to the Brownsville Independent School District thanks to Elon Musk.

The BISD announced Wednesday that the Musk Foundation has awarded the district more than $2.4 million.

“We are very grateful for the donation from the Musk Foundation,” said René Gutiérrez, superintendent of schools of Brownsville Independent School District. “We are currently working on a plan to expand several of our Career and Technical Education programs and academies. We are also going to be announcing in the next couple of weeks our final plan with full details to the public.”

Two weeks ago, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that he was going to be donating $20 million dollars to Cameron County schools and $10 million to the City of Brownsville for revitalizing downtown