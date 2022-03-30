Letters: Is it safe to unmask?

Everybody is jubilant and going unmasked after we were told by the administration, after much resistance, that we could drop the masks.

Our Texas southern border, according to local daily news, reports that cases are still ongoing, and that there are people still dying from COVID-19.

Why should we not be alert, cautious and concerned? Since when can we definitively feel that we’re being told the truth by anyone? The media, the administration, our government leaders, the CDC, partisans or anybody for that matter?

What if this “drop masks” guidance leads to another full-scale COVID-19 re-infection, that could influence the November elections with fraud mail-in voting schemes again? Who can honestly be transparent with the citizenry?

Let’s consistently demand accountability and honesty from our supposed health experts, government leaders, but more importantly, not let our guard down for everybody’s safety. Life and safety matters.

Imelda Coronado

Mission

Autocracy

is catching

The entire world is witness to Vladimir Putin’s depravity, to the insane violence of one-man rule. And yet, our own nation is galloping toward autocracy even as we weep and wail in sympathy with the Ukrainian people. Will we learn something, anything, from what are seeing?

Autocracy happens when the people let an insecure but wily despot stay in office well past the time he can resist temptation to grab total power. Putin screeched, scratched and manipulated himself into extending his term of office now to 22 years and beyond.

But America the Beautiful is not free of the delusion that we can securely let men and women possess undiluted power for a lifetime. We have already allowed the Putinization of the Congress. Our own representatives and senators serve for decades, and thus have autocratic power in their districts. One or the other of them will want the whole country next.

We need a constitutional amendment to establish congressional term limits. If we don’t, we will have to trade in our MAGA hats for a single gold crown that only one person can wear.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

Fox, Trump

draw attack

Fox News and Russian propaganda efforts are unbelievable. Just how much in bed with Putin this news medium really is. The more and more I just tune in the more stupid they really sound.

Instead of helping the American effort the more you can see they are Putin’s ace in his back pocket against America’s best interest. It just becomes harder and harder to stomach the trash this news medium is broadcasting, if you can call it news.

On March 13 they pushed the idea that if Trump were president, Putin never would have attacked Ukraine or it would already have pulled out. Why? Because he would have tweeted them to death. Didn’t he praise Putin for invading Ukraine and call him a savvy Russian leader?

Did Fox News forget Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine when he was president, unless it came up with or lied about Hunter Biden information he could use to beat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election? Then Fox went so far as to lie and say Trump armed Ukraine so they would be able to defend themselves before he left office.

What Fox needs to start doing is place a Russian flag with a picture of Putin in the background during their broadcast, especially when the Tucker Carlson segment is aired.

Jesus Rodriguez

Elsa