Commentsaddressed

Editor:

In a political radio ad, a female candidate boasts, “Vote for me because unlike President Biden, I care about America.” Now why would a wannabe politician say this about President Biden? Is she assuming Americans are looking for “liars” to vote for? Does she believe Americans are dimwitted?

And then we have the writer who wonders why the Biden administration is turning a blind eye to what he considers a “border crisis.” “Attention Dems,” he writes, “the American people are smarter than you think.” Well, at least this guy believes Americans are smart. They sure proved it when they dumped Donald Trump, right?

Then we have Sen. Ron Johnson on Fox News parroting Trump’s claim that Rep. Adam Schiff was somehow responsible for weakening Ukraine. Why would a supposedly smart senator from Wisconsin repeat such nonsense? Was it to compete with Sen. Ted Cruz for the honor of being Trump’s No. 1 sycophant? Was it because he believes his constituents are so dumb, they will believe any ridiculous thing that comes out of his mouth? Or was it because Johnson really isn’t that smart? Whatever the reason, it’s disgusting.

You see, Trump and his Republican cohorts abhor Adam Schiff because he successfully led the impeachment proceedings against Trump. Mr. Schiff was only dutifully doing what the American people elected him to do, which was to prove that Trump committed an impeachable offense when he withheld military aid from Ukraine in exchange for political “favors.” Ironically, Trump agrees that Ukraine was weakened, but not because he withheld the aid. It was because Schiff led the investigation against him for withholding the aid! Yeah, I know. Bizarre, right?

Trump was impeached for the above misdeed and then again for inciting a dangerous insurrection. Both times he was acquitted by Sen. Johnson and his Republican cohorts. If you suspect that some sort of collusion occurred here, you’d probably be right.

Why would Trump and his Republican comrades want a weakened Ukraine? To facilitate its invasion by Vladimir Putin’s Russia? To make the invasion easier and less costly and less bloody? Wow! How benevolent! Is this what Putin and Trump talked about when they isolated themselves in a meeting without any journalists around? Considering the demeanors of these two power-hungry peacocks, would it really surprise anyone if in the future the above assumed assertion turns out to be true? Hoo-boy.

The majority of the American people stood up to Trump. Now it’s up to the world and to sensible Russians to stand up to Putin. Let’s make Earth a great place to live in, again!

Italo J. Zarate

Brownsville

Joe Biden

is no bully

Editor:

In response to Kimball Shinkoskey’s letter about President Biden being a bully (March 10), I must have missed the new definition of bully; I always thought the bully was the one who tried to take something that wasn’t theirs.

The war in Ukraine was started when Russia decided that Ukraine was part of Russia and they were going to take it away from the Ukrainian people. At no time has President Biden tried to get Ukraine into NATO; his stance has been it should be up to NATO and the Ukrainian people, not up to Russia.

When Russia started the invasion the U.S. and other countries took action to help the Ukrainian people fight the invaders with weapons and moral support. At no time has President Biden advocated the involvement of U.S. forces.

He has done everything he can to punish Putin for his actions. I personally agree with most things he has done.

The bully is Putin, trying to impose his will on another country. Comparing the tactic to the presidential election in 2020 would imply that the war was somehow a conspiracy by President Biden to gain a political advantage. That is taking conspiracy theory to a whole new level. Someone explain to me how President Biden convinced Putin to invade Ukraine so the Democrats could win.

Final thought: Putin deciding that Ukraine is part of Russia is the same as Mexico deciding that Texas and New Mexico are part of Mexico and invading to take them back. At one time they were part of Mexico, so they still should be.

Roger Hyer

Donna