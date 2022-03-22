Letters: Timing questioned

Won’t scientific wonders never cease? Congress’ attending physician dropped the mask mandate for Congress, just in time for the State of the Union address. Impressive!

José C. Coronado

Mission

2023 candidate

receives support

It was a great privilege to meet Ms. Mary Regalado from Pharr at the early voting site on West Kelly. This beautiful young lady has a big heart of gold when it comes to helping out our citizens regardless of stature or money. Plus she is very well educated in city, school and county politics that left me speechless in awe of her.

She is taking care of her husband who is very sick, plus running their bail bond business by herself.

I’ve been involved in politics for close to 50 years but she has taught that politics is fine but being a good person is more important.

I would venture to say that Ms. Regalado would make a wonderful mayor for our city of Pharr in the 2023 city election. I told Mary that I and my big family plus my many friends will help her get elected, God willing!

We need to elect this young lady so our Pharr citizens will have a great mayor looking out for them and be proud to reside in the “HubCity” in our RGV.

Ricardo Rosales

Pharr

Speeches

critiqued

There was plenty of soupy patriotism in both President’s Biden’s State of the Union speech and Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds’ response, but plenty of Mardi Gras voodoo also.

Biden said there will be “no foreign-made products” used on new federal infrastructure projects. He added, “all of it” will be made in America. Such a command over both the federal bureaucracy and American business practices the president has, and our silly, believing minds too!

Gov. Reynolds tip-toed through the tulips of a soft-shoe Republican agenda without ever coming close to mentioning the one, and perhaps only, real Republican platform plank — protect big money at all costs.

She spoke about a “pro-parent, pro-family” revolution, but how does that revolution gain power without boosting family economic strength and loosening the noose of the financial industry over their lives?

And as for Ukraine, a wartime platitude record was surely shattered with all the positive prophecies about the outcome of Vladimir Putin’s advances. Tell that to the dead and dying.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

Abortion

addressed

The definition of abortion according to the New Oxford American Dictionary is “the deliberate termination of a human pregnancy, most often performed during the first 28 weeks of pregnancy.” Is terminating a human life during pregnancy any different than terminating the life of a person after birth? I believe it to be no different.

Consequently, when I read letters to the editor from writers who support abortion, I am perplexed as to why they don’t acknowledge the life of the human that is terminated during an abortion. Is it because it is an abomination to describe it as such, or are people simply ignorant?

A recent letter to the editor described the Texas heartbeat law that prohibits abortion after six weeks as imperiling women, impoverishing and women. As a society, how did we get to a place where having children is described as the worst thing that can happen to a woman, couple, family and community?

We live in the best country to have a family because of the social programs in place to assist women during pregnancy. A pregnant women in Texas without insurance has at her disposal Medicaid, CHIP, WIC and the Texas Pregnancy Network, to name a few services. The state of Texas has programs for women who are not pregnant as well such as the Healthy Texas Women program.

Opinions matter. When writing an opinion on abortion, call it what it is: the termination of a human life. Opinions that involve a group, such as all the women in Texas, should be supported by facts.

The reality in Texas is that women have a network that supports them during and after a pregnancy.

It is easy to have an opinion about who gets to live and who gets to die after having been born. However, those children who were aborted or are in danger of being aborted need us to speak for them.

Ileana Vicinaiz

Palmhurst

Who’s

wrong?

As the 2022 midterm election season begins, the American people need to be informed of and educated to the fact that almost all, if not all, of our traditional allies in western Europe, Scandinavia and Canada have federal governments that do more and spend more (in proportion to their population sizes) than we do here in the USA on social programs to help and to improve the quality of life for all those in their middle and lower classes.

To paraphrase Al Pacino in the movie “And Justice For All,” for us to be right about this, all of them have to be wrong. I don’t think so.

Stewart B. Epstein

Rochester, N.Y.