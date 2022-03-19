Letterr: Release recounted

A news release from our Texas Attorney General’s Office in March 2021, on Donald Trump’s open borders illegal immigration cost to Texan taxpayers alone, reported the following:

• Texans pay between $579 million and $717 million each year for public hospital districts to provide uncompensated care for illegal aliens.

• Texans paid $152 million to house illegal criminal aliens for just one year.

• Texans pay between $62 million and $90 million to include illegal aliens in the state Emergency Medicaid program.

• Texans paid more than $1 million for The Family Violence Program to provide services to illegal aliens for one year.

• Texans pay between $30 million and $38 million per year on perinatal coverage for illegal aliens through the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

• Texans pay between $31 million and $63 million to educate unaccompanied alien children each year.

How more generous can the Texas taxpayers be so the corrupt “socialist progressive” forces can keep fanning the hate flames to keep their massive illegal vote-harvesting ongoing? They still shamelessly decry “voter-suppression” while the swamp in Washington, D.C. expand their socialist elitism. Their crocodile-tear-crying of “racism,” “white supremacy” and “diversity” is part of their well-mastered smearing and defaming of the good working people forced to finance their evil, power-seizing agendas. They ban our speech by accusing us of what they’re guilty of, to cover up their socialist-communist movement. They’re not convincing anyone, much to their chagrin. Freedom-loving Americans have crystal-clear vision, and can detect their evil masquerade.

Imelda Coronado

Mission