Global standingnot their concern

Statements from Donald Trump, Trump’s Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, other Republican members of Congress, Fox News and other right-wing media sources are praising Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine. These statements currently airing on American television are also now being used by Russian propaganda outlets on Russian and European television.

Putin is using this propaganda to tell the world how the U.S. is weak and divided. Trump and his minions on the radical right are aiding Putin’s propaganda to support the invasion of Ukraine, a sovereign, democratic country. More evidence that Trump and his supporters don’t care about America’s standing in the world.

Beto Conde

Rancho Viejo