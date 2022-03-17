Commentssupported

Kudos to The Monitor for printing the commentary by Imelda Coronado on Feb. 23. Her commentary was spot on and finally someone had the guts to say it and someone else had the nerve to print it!

However, I believe the title should have read “Illegal” immigrants opposed. She said correctly, “anyone can come here legally anytime they desire and will be received with kindness.”

I’ve asked several people whom I know, who voted for Biden, would they take their vote back if they could. All of them said yes!

The left is going to find out that the American people are not sheep. Check out the setting behind Mike Lendell’s television commercials. It’s a lion and our Lord!

Scott Matthews

Mission