Low pressure system could soon become tropical system

Although an area of interest in the southwest Caribbean Sea has a high interest of development possible over the weekend, weather forecasters expect it to have low or little impact to the Rio Grande Valley.

However, forecasters encourage the public to continue to monitor the tropics as a precautionary measure.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida reports the low pressure in the Caribbean has a 50 to 80 % chance of development to become either a tropical depression or tropical storm late this week or over the weekend.

Brian Adams, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Brownsville, writes, “Rough seas, higher tides and wave heights, as well as elevated risks for rip currents at local beaches seem likely starting Sunday and lasting into early next week.

The confidence in both track and intensity forecasts for Invest 99L remains low due to the system’s poor organization at this time. Confidence is subsequently low for any specific impacts from rain, wind, storm surge, etc.”

Adams added that additional updates will be provided Thursday by the NHC and the NWS and that a Texas landfall cannot be ruled out at this time.

The NWS reports there’s a 30 % chance of showers or thunderstorms on Sunday and a 40 % chance of showers or thunderstorms on Sunday night. The rainfall chances drop down to 30 % on Monday.

