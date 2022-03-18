Jasso, Torres recount for Precinct 4 commish ends with no change

A candidate for Hidalgo County Precinct 4 commissioner filed for a recount following the results of the March 1 primary election.

Homer Jasso filed for a recount in his race against incumbent Ellie Torres. The recount was held Tuesday, and according to Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramon, the results remained the same.

“The recount has to be done within seven days,” Ramon said. “There’s a very small window. (Jasso) submitted everything timely, and the recount took place on Tuesday.”

Torres defeated the former Edinburg city councilman after receiving a total of 8,775 votes, or 63.99% of the votes. Jasso received 4,938 votes, or 31.01% of the votes.

Ramon said that there were no changes to the results. She added that Jasso conceded at 1 p.m. Tuesday without the recount having been completed.

“(Jasso) saw it, he witnessed it, and he was very, very appreciative and complimentary about how it took place,” Ramon said. “I was very happy that it happened. In fact, he even stopped it early. He didn’t finalize it. By 1 o’clock, he’d seen enough.”

According to Ramon, elections that use electronic counters such as those used by Hidalgo County do not require a specific margin of victory in order for there to be a recount.

“Accountability-wise, and transparency-wise, (Jasso) had nothing but great, great comments after witnessing our very first paper recount,” Ramon said.

Multiple calls requesting comment from Jasso went unreturned as of press time.