Brownsville man among six appointed to OneStar Foundation

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Rev. Moises Molina from Brownsville to the OneStar Foundation.

Molina serves as co-pastor of Iglesia Bautista Jerico. He also volunteers as director and president of STORGE Kids and vice president of RGV R.E.A.D.Y. COAD.

The OneStar Foundation is dedicated to improving the state’s volunteerism and community service infrastructure by providing technical assistance, education and information.

Among other achievements, Rev. Moises Molina holds a Bachelor of Business Management degree and a Certified Public Manager Certification from the University of Texas at Brownsville and is currently enrolled in the Master of Theological Studies Program at Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary.

Also appointed by Gov. Abbott were Kathy Kabell and Benjamin A. Montañez, who was reappointed. They will serve until March 15, 2025. Sara Ramirez, Michael Parker and Robert G. “Bob” Wright, who was reappointed, will serve for terms set to expire on March 15, 2024.