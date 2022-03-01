Cameron County election runoffs scheduled for May 24

The primary election is not over yet.

With some candidates not able to gain 50% plus 1 vote in their particular race during Tuesday’s primary election, they will have to start preparing for the May 24 runoff primary election day.

The primary election determines what candidate will represent their political party in the November General Election.

“Usually it’s when you have more than two candidates in an election and no candidate is able to achieve the majority” vote that a runoff election is necessary, said Remi Garza, elections administrator for Cameron County’s Elections and Voter Registration Department.

State and county runoff races — of local interest — are anticipated for the following seats, State Senate District 27, State Representative District 37, State Board of Education, District 2, and Cameron County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2, Place 2.

“It’s not unheard of for candidates to be able to achieve that 50 percent plus one, but in all there are going to be some countywide races that do require runoffs,” he said.

Garza said his office is already preparing for the May 24 runoff primary election in addition to preparing for the May 7 local elections that the elections department runs.

Unlike early voting during the March 2 primary election, there will only be five days of early voting for the runoff primary election. Early voting for the May 24 runoff primary election will take place May 16 through May 20.

“People need to keep a close eye on it (runoff election) because some of the campaigning will overlap with local elections for city and school boards, so people need to make sure they understand which candidates are running for which election,” Garza said.

As of late Tuesday night with 89 of 101 precincts reporting, races on the Democratic Party ticket that will most likely not require a runoff are the 357th state district judge with incumbent Juan A. Magallanes defeating challenger Victor Ramirez 10,257 votes to 8,092; the 484th state district judge with Adela Kowalski-Garza defeating Noemi Garcia-Martinez 9,221 to 8,979 votes, the county clerk with incumbent Sylvia Garza Perez defeating challenger Perla Diaz 12,011 to 6,250 votes and County chair with incumbent Jared Hockema defeating challenger John Shergold 9,565 to 7,957 votes.

Races in the Republican Party ticket that will mostly likely not require a runoff are Cameron County Commissioner Pct. 4 with Charles “Chuck” Vieh ahead of Oscar Guerra 1,681 to 930 votes; State Board of Education, District 2 with L.J Francis ahead of Hilda Garza DeShazo 27,273 to 19,172 votes; state Representative District 27 with Janie Lopez leading George Rivera 2,906 votes to 1,260.