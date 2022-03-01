Valley congressmen praise Biden’s State of the Union address

Rio Grande Valley congressmen reacted to the president’s address Tuesday evening.

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, said he agreed with the spirit of unity in Biden’s speech, saying that unity should undergird policy.

“I am proud of the work Congress and this Administration have done to get Americans back on their feet after a devastating pandemic,” he wrote in a statement. “The American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are getting Americans back to work, keeping schools open, fixing roads and bridges, and spurring the fastest economic growth in American history.”

Gonzalez also stressed the need for what’s become a recurring theme of his tenure in Congress: student loan forgiveness.

“We must not let student loan forgiveness fall by the wayside,” he wrote. “President Biden must address the student loan crisis that is stifling the American dream and limiting the economic mobility of millions of Americans. The President and Congress must work together to lower prescription drug prices and make health care more affordable, especially in states that have not expanded Medicaid like Texas. These issues won’t be solved overnight, but I am confident we can find resolutions to these issues. The only way to create a better future is through bipartisan efforts that focus on the issues the American people sent us here to solve.”

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, also praised the address, highlighting the president’s support for Ukraine.

“We stand with Ukraine and will continue to provide the necessary support and resources to prevent further aggression from Russian President Putin,” Cuellar wrote in a news release.

That support, Cuellar wrote, should not undercut domestic policy.

“While we discuss matters elsewhere in the world, we must also remain vigilant on life at home. The United States should prioritize our own infrastructure capabilities while simultaneously reducing the deficit. As a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, I know first-hand the importance of finances,” he wrote. “We can reduce costs for everyday Americans and small business owners through legislation like the COMPETES Act and USICA which bring jobs back to the United States—and ultimately lowers consumers costs so that Texans keep more money in their wallets.”