Voter registration cards in the mail for Hidalgo County residents

The Hidalgo County Elections Department is urging residents to keep an eye out for their new voter registration cards, which were mailed out last week.

A department news release says over 382,000 of the blue and white voter registration certificates are in the mail and that they should be used in all upcoming elections through the end of 2023.

Residents who don’t receive their certificate by Feb. 3 are asked to contact the elections department, according to the release.

“Although voters are only required to present an eligible photo identification when voting, using their voter registration certificate along with their acceptable form of identification assures a smooth and quick voting experience at the polls,” Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramón wrote.

Anyone who receives a certificate for a voter who no longer resides at an address or has died is asked to return those certificates to the elections office by explaining what happened to the person on the back and mailing or delivering the card to the elections office.

Residents are also asked to review information on the certificates for accuracy.

“These certificates have the voter’s updated voting information which includes the voting precinct in which they reside,” Ramón wrote. “This voting precinct identifies all jurisdictions in which the voter votes and will include any changes that may have taken place due to redistricting.”

The deadline to register to vote was Monday.

The elections office is at 213 S. Closner Blvd. in Edinburg and can be contacted at (956) 318-2570.