Citing GOP ‘gerrymandering,’ Rep. Gonzalez announces bid for Lower Valley congressional seat

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, officially announced his intent to run in the newly drawn 34th congressional district Tuesday, attributing the switch to “GOP gerrymandering” placing his home inside that district instead of District 15.

Earlier this month Gonzalez indicated that he was considering the switch.

“Texas Republicans stripped hundreds of thousands of constituents out of the 15th District of Texas, which I currently represent, and moved them along with my residence into the 34th District of Texas,” a news release from Gonzalez’s office read. “I intend to continue my work in Congress as a strong voice delivering for working families across South Texas.”

Gonzalez’s warchest has over $2.2 million in it, according to the release.

Gonzalez will now run for the seat being vacated by incumbent U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville.

Rochelle Garza, a civil rights lawyer and a Democrat from Brownsville, had already announced her intentions to run for Vela’s seat in July.

“It’s been my honor to serve South Texas and I am proud of what Vicente and I have accomplished together over the years. We’ve helped deliver millions of vaccines, billions of dollars for small businesses and schools to safely re-open and thousands of dollars a month for families with children across South Texas,” Vela said in Gonzalez’s release. “There’s no one I trust more to stand up for the Rio Grande Valley and our values in Congress than Vicente.”