Students pass referendum to bring NCAA football to UTRGV

EDINBURG – NCAA Division I football is coming to the Rio Grande Valley.

UTRGV officials announced Thursday that a referendum that the UTRGV student body voted on from Monday through Wednesday passed. The referendum will increase the athletic fee for students by $11.25 per credit hour, up to 12 hours. It also allows “for the expansion or addition of a spirit program on both campuses, a Division I women’s swimming and diving program and marching bands on both campuses.”

The increased student fees and the revenue it brings will be used to cover a large portion of the expenses. Other areas such as ticket sales, merchandise, sponsorships and donors are expected to cover the remainder of the costs.

The increase will start in Fall 2022 and affect only incoming students and students outside of UTRGV’s Guarantees Tuition ad Fees program, the University wrote in a news release.

Based on this year’s start date for college football, the projected first kickoff for UTRGV football will be in 1,388 days, on or around Aug. 30, 2025.

University officials will have media availability this afternoon to discuss the referendum.

