Donna school district to dissolve program at 3D Academy

Donna ISD will dissolve its program at 3D Academy after the 2021-2022 school year due to historically low enrollment and attendance, the district confirmed Thursday.

The dissolution was first reported by KRGV Thursday morning.

3D Academy describes itself as a fully accredited alternative high school with accelerated instruction that gives students “the ability to recover their credits and graduate college, career, and military ready.”

The campus currently serves just some-100 students, many of whom will complete the program this year, Superintendent Angela Dominguez wrote in a statement.

“As a district, we have observed that due to the pandemic, we have a greater need for academic support for students at our traditional high schools,” she wrote. “Therefore, we will create a similar program offering for at-risk students that will be housed at the home campuses.”

Staff will be moved to other sites, Dominguez wrote.

“This will allow us to serve a greater number of students who need credit recovery in the district,” she wrote.