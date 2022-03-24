Letters: Do more for Ukraine

All over the country news outlets are showing solidarity with Ukraine by running stories and photos about local Ukrainians.

Other than using human-interest stories to promote readership and maybe raising some donations, these stories do little to prevent invasion from happening again in other countries.

Why is that? The people of this country have little to no understanding of what totalitarian government is all about, and little desire to know. We don’t even raise a finger when huge signs of similar developments happen in our own country.

In addition, we have little understanding of despotism’s opposing system, democracy. Every one of us would fail a simple test about what is required to make a new government a true democracy.

So, by running these stories about local Ukrainians who are sad about what is going on in their country, we are just covering over our own ignorance with a syrupy balm of Christian kindness. We love everybody, even when they are having a bad time. But we don’t know how to prevent bad times from happening here or anywhere.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

Understand

or investigate

Gov. Abbott directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate families of transgender children. He cited Attorney General Ken Paxton’s misbegotten opinion that “giving transgender children puberty blockers and hormone therapy could ‘legally constitute child abuse’.”

Proponents have no shame. Not surprisingly, carnage, killing children, requiring active shooter drills, isn’t a Second Amendment political priority.

What’s next? Big Brother taking children and separating families?

Republicans already weaponized Trump’s “zero tolerance” southern border strategy for political gain. Likewise, their transgender agenda is driven by an engine intentionally fueled with cruelty.

The state’s approach to gender identification is unsound. Children have a difficult enough time adjusting to who they are going forth in the world. Pandering to fear-based ignorance makes things worse for those targeted.

Officialdom perpetrates child abuse, not parents of children needing understanding. That would be a healthier means of expressing concern than TDFP investigations.

Rev. Barry Abraham Zavah

Alpine

Errors

in letter

Jesus Rodriguez’s letter on March 6 stated that Monica De La Cruz is running for 34th District congressional seat. Wrong! She is running as a Republican candidate for the 15th District congressional seat. He stated that she is a liar because she could not prove that there was fraud in the election she lost against Vicente Gonzalez in 2018. Wrong! She lost to Vicente Gonzalez in 2020 and went through the different channels to shed light on the fraud that was prevalent, in my opinion, in the 2020 election.

Mr. Rodriguez, facts matter. It is important to do a little homework when making serious accusations to slander another human being’s integrity.

Monica De La Cruz is running in the 15th District for Congress as a Republican. She is Hispanic and was born a raised in the Rio GrandeValley. Monica is a successful business owner. Monica mirrors my values and morals like many of us Christian women who are pro-life and pro-family.

By the way, Mr. Rodriguez, Vicente Gonzalez moved to the 34th Congressional District so as to not have to face Monica De La Cruz in an election again. You see, Vicente does not represent his constituents, he is more interested in winning an election to serve his own interests. Courageous men usually don’t run from a good fight. For that answer, Mr. Rodriguez, you would have to ask Vicente.

Ileana Vicinaiz

Palmhurst

Be fair

in reports

It is a shame that the media, who are supposed to be a non-partisan information source, mostly only report information that has a positive tone for the Democrats and a negative tone when it’s about Republicans.

We who subscribe to your newspaper and buy ads to support it and keep it viable deserve better than that. We expect and deserve unbiased information without regard to the political implications for either political party. We want all the news, and leave the opinions to the opinion page. I’m asking you to give us the news, all the news. Do not “cherry pick.”

Democrats, Republicans and Independents are supporting your paper. Serve them all fairly and I assure you your circulation will increase dramatically. If only because you will show us that you have the guts to be what your founders intended you to be.

José C. Coronado

Mission