Term limits on Edinburg school board seem unlikely

Although a term limit push from an Edinburg CISD board trustee spurred an open session discussion Tuesday, it seems unlikely that it will result in any concrete changes.

Trustee Louie Alamia requested term limits for trustees be discussed in open session in February, a request that was ultimately outvoted.

He told The Monitor last month that the push was spurred by a desire to have the board more accurately represent the community and to prevent corruption.

Although a motion to discuss term limits failed last month, there was, ultimately, some discussion on the topic.

Attorney Kevin O’Hanlon said that the Texas election code does not recognize term limits for trustees.

“Famously, Gov. Perry was elected multiple, multiple times as governor,” he said. “So we have a history of not having term limits in the state. That’s for every position that is governed by the Texas election code.”

O’Hanlon pointed out that the city of Edinburg, a home-rule city, can enact term limits under narrow and specific exceptions. The district cannot.

“You could maybe write something, but it wouldn’t be enforceable,” he said.

An unenforceable term limit — a “gentleman’s agreement” — seems the board’s only option on the front, though that too seems unlikely.

Trustees Alamia and Mike Farias have signaled their support for term limits, and Trustee Xavier Salinas has said he would agree to an unenforceable pact agreeing to limits, so long as all trustees agreed to do the same.

Trustee Letty Garcia, who voted in favor of having the term limit talk last month, said a similar agreement exists in McAllen.

“Their mayors, with the gentleman’s agreement, they only do two terms,” she said. “And they have respected that.”

Trustee Xavier Salinas expressed doubt over whether trustees would actually respect that sort of agreement.

Trustee Carmen Gonzalez said last month that she disagreed with the concept of term limits; voters, she said, enact limits at the ballot box and experienced trustees are valuable.

Board President Dominga “Minga” Vela said Wednesday she would agree with limits when they were legislated by the state.

Trustee Oscar Salinas said that he wasn’t necessarily opposed to limits and that he may be open to a “gentleman’s agreement.” He noted the importance of experience on the board, and said there may be a more appropriate way forward if the district pursues limits.

“I think we need to talk to the legislature. If we really want to change term limits, we need to talk to the legislature and make it the right way,” he said.