Split board appoints interim super; Servellon returns after 20 years in San Benito

SAN BENITO — A former longtime San Benito administrator and principal is coming home to oversee the school district as board members search to fill Superintendent Nate Carman’s position following his resignation.

Earlier this week, board members voted 4-3 to appoint Teresa Servellon to the post of interim superintendent following Carman’s resignation after nearly five years on the job.

During a meeting, board President Ramiro Moreno said he and attorney Steven Weller will negotiate Servellon’s contract.

Meanwhile, board members accepted Carman’s resignation effective March 22, when he’ll leave to take a job as superintendent of the Socorro school district near El Paso, with nearly 50,000 students.

Now, board members are planning to launch a search for the district’s new superintendent.

On Wednesday, board member Ariel Cruz said trustees are leaning toward hiring a search firm to select top candidates for the district’s highest position.

Servellon hired based on 35 years’ experience

Servellon, who serves as the South San Antonio school district’s chief academic officer, has 35 years of experience in education, serving more than 20 years with the San Benito school district.

In San Benito, she’s served as director of secondary curriculum and instruction after working as a principal and teacher.

“Ms. Servellon is a visionary leader with 35 years of operational and planning experience,” Moreno stated Wednesday. “Her experience includes overseeing strategic planning, maximizing funding, transforming low performing schools, curriculum and instruction and academic program coordination to ensure academic excellence for all students. Her vast experience will assist the San Benito CISD as we move the district to new heights.”

Board member Janie Lopez described Servellon as a leader whose experience ranges from the classroom to administration.

“The decision to hire Mrs. Servellon as an interim superintendent is due to her experience and success with school districts,” she stated.

“She has accomplishments as an instructional leader with knowledge in curriculum and assessment, educational programs and instructional diversity. She will work to inspire, lead, guide and direct every staff member while providing financial responsibility, transparency and accountability to our taxpayers. She is a visionary committed to ensuring articulated and consistent education for all students of our district and ready to unify with the board of trustees, educators, parents, students and the community to foster a climate of trust and respect.”

Servellon holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Texas State University.

Board minority wanted to appoint a district administrator

While board member Ariel Cruz said Servellon’s got the experience to guide the district until a new superintendent takes over, she said she wanted to appoint a district administrator for the job.

“I think Ms. Servellon is qualified to lead the district during this transition,” she said. “Personally, I feel an internal applicant would have been the best choice. I hope this transition period isn’t going to be long. I’d like the search for the superintendent to begin soon.”

Like Cruz, board member Orlando Lopez also said he wanted to appoint an administrator from within the district.

“If you’re going to hire an interim superintendent, it only makes sense to hire someone from inside,” he said. “I would rather go with someone internal to continue the progress and continuity of Dr. Carman’s plan for the school district. By bringing in someone external, you’re removing the stability that Dr. Carman has laid out. We need someone with extensive experience to continue moving the district in a positive direction.”

Carman resigns

During the meeting, board members unanimously accepted Carman’s resignation, allowing him to break out of a four-year contract signed in 2019 paying $202,776 a year plus benefits.

“I want to thank the San Benito CISD board, the community, the employees and the students,” he said during Tuesday’s meeting.

“I had a great four and a half years here in San Benito CISD,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed my time. The fact that I got a great opportunity with another district is bittersweet because I realize I’m leaving people behind here who are wonderful people and I’ve enjoyed building the relationships that I have but I feel I’m leaving the district in very good shape and I have no doubt this district will continue to thrive.”