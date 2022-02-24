Singing senior keeps taking center stage

HARLINGEN – Her rise in the music world began simply enough.

Cadence Carpio didn’t know what elective to choose, so “just by chance” she signed up for choir. Now, eight years later, the Harlingen High School senior has made the Texas All-State Choir four times and will soon pursue a career in music education.

“I love singing with other people,” said Cadence, 18. “That’s what makes it the most memorable.”

Her first venture into singing quickly took off. She quickly began receiving compliments and accolades not only from her family but teachers as well.

As a seventh grader, she performed with a choir at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

“It was my first experience performing with a choir full of other kids who liked what I did, so it was really cool,” Cadence said.

Even more impressive when you consider this choir at Carnegie Hall was composed of singers from around the U.S.

Other out-of-town venue include singing with the jazz band in Chicago and numerous trips to Austin and San Antonio to perform both solo and ensemble.

So what makes her talent stand out to so many?

“Honestly I’m not sure,” she said. “I just work really hard. Whenever I get the music, I just set myself to making it and that’s what drives me.”

The key word to becoming a good singer is dedication.

“It takes hard work, time and effort,” she said. “You have to really put all your drive into it, because there are tons of singers out there but they don’t completely dedicate themselves to it.”