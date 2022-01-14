McALLEN — Morris Middle School in McAllen dedicated a brand new giant M on Jan. 7.

Giant metal letters painted in school colors are a hallmark of McAllen ISD high schools — Ms at McAllen High and Memorial and an R at Rowe — but they’re not common at its middle schools.

“Today was a very special day for our Morris community, it was the dedication of our M,” Morris Principal Alenn Garza said in a video released by the district. “It represents legacy, it represents love for our kids and it just represents all the support that we have from our families here in our McAllen ISD community — particularly here from Morris Middle School.”

In a statement, the district said the M “stands as a symbol of the Morris Stallions.”

Brian McClenny, Morris’ former principal, said the idea for the M came from a parent at a PTO meeting and that the letter is an appropriate addition to the campus.

“Just like we have at McHi. And you know, our students feed (into) McHi. So the McHi M and then the Morris M,” he said. “So it’s a great day to be able to come back, and I appreciate everybody inviting me back to be able to come to the dedication ceremony.”

Parents of future graduating classes of 2024 and 2025 raised the money for the M, the district said.