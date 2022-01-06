Health officials stress need for continued caution as Omicron variant takes hold

BROWNSVILLE & HARLINGEN — With the arrival of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and confirmed cases once again on the rise in the Rio Grande Valley, local health officials are urging the community to practice tried and true COVID safety precautions.

Preliminary research indicates that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 presents a mixed bag for a public weary of fighting the virus for more than two years. While research indicates that the risk of severe illness and hospitalization associated with the Omicron variant is perhaps lower than its Delta counterpart, the Omicron variant is far more contagious than previous strains of the virus. A larger pool of confirmed cases will likely translate to an increased number of hospitalizations, once again straining the local healthcare system, said Dr. Christopher Romero, internal medicine specialist with Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen.

“Even in the years before the COVID-19 pandemic, each winter cold a flu season would cause a spike in hospitalizations and strain resources. This winter we are dealing with a new variant that is more contagious and not as well covered by prior vaccination, especially those vaccinated months ago who have not been boosted,” he said. “In addition, this new variant is not treated by many of the monoclonal antibodies we were able to use in our infusion centers last winter. We are cautiously optimistic that most people that contract Omicron will be OK and not require hospitalization, but there are a large number of people in our community that have health issues that put them at increased risk from COVID-19. These issues include obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and lung disease, amongst other risk factors.”

Romero went on to discuss the important role local residents play in helping to safeguard a healthcare system that has been under immense strain during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a community we still need to work together to protect those amongst us at highest risk,” he said. This means masking when out around others and transmission is high, testing when there is concern about infection, and staying home whenever someone has symptoms to help slow the spread.”

Because Omicron is more transmissible than previous strains of COVID-19, there’s no time like the present to for local residents to review COVID safety measures that have been proven to reduce the risk of infection, said Dr. Beverly Zavaleta, Physician Adviser at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville.

Such measures include frequent hand washing, social distancing when applicable, and perhaps most importantly, the use of an appropriate face covering when indoors or in high-risk areas.

“With research showing the Omicron variant to be a more transmissible form of COVID-19, now is the time to continue to utilize the safety precautions we have all become familiar with over the last two years,” she said. “This includes utilizing a mask when you are inside public places such as the grocery store, and making sure that mask offers either a KN95 or N95 level of protection.”

Zavaleta said that in addition to COVID safety measures, vaccines and their boosters remain the greatest tool that local residents can utilize to protect themselves and their loved ones from serious illness related to COVID-19 infection.

“Vaccines remain our best defense against COVID infection that matters: Severe COVID that puts you in the hospital or kills you,” she said. “We need to get everyone aged five and up fully vaccinated, and that includes a third shot for adults who had their primary series five or more months ago.”

As schools return to session from the holiday break, local parents should also continue to monitor the news regarding vaccine boosters for children ages 12 through 15 years old, Zavaleta said. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration on Monday authorized boosters for children ages 12 through 15, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention issued its approval on Wednesday, meaning children ages 12 through 15 years old are now eligible for a third booster five months after completing their initial series of COVID vaccinations.

Zavaleta said that local residents have responded to the healthcare community’s pleas regarding COVID-19 vaccination at higher rates than some of their counterparts throughout the United States, but that vaccination efforts must continue with the fight against Omicron under way.

“Our region has done a phenomenal job so far, with approximately 90 percent of people ages 50-79 vaccinated against COVID. Now we must build on our success by encouraging parents to vaccinate their children starting at age 5, and by giving booster shots to those who are eligible as soon as possible,” she said. “Remember, according to the CDC, there are almost no health conditions that disqualify someone from getting vaccinated against COVID. In fact, most chronic health conditions make it even more important for you to be vaccinated against COVID because of the risk of severe COVID illness when chronic diseases are present. If you are still unsure about getting the vaccine, please read the guidelines on the CDC website or talk to your doctor.”