School districts delay start of classes

Several school districts in the Rio Grande Valley have announced they are extending their winter break due to the increase in cases of the coronavirus around the area.

The Point Isabel Independent School District, the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District and the Santa Rosa Independent School announced Monday that their students will now return to the classroom on Jan. 10.

Students had been scheduled to return to the classes on Wednesday.

In its announcement PIISD, said “Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in our community, Point Isabel ISD will extend Winter Break for students. Classes for students will resume on Jan. 10, 2022.”

Port Isabel school officials stated district and campus offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and parents seeking additional information to contact their student’s campus.

San Benito CISD stated, “Considering the rise of COVID cases and the delay of the delivery of COVID testing supplies, San Benito CISD will delay the start of the second semester for students until next Monday, January 10, 2022.”

San Benito school district employees are to return to work on Tuesday. They are encouraged to practice social distancing while on school district premises.

The Santa Rosa School District also announced it will delay sending students back to the classroom until Jan. 10. The district will remain closed for the rest of this week.