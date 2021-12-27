Mission dual credit high school students learn about the future of surgery with robot’s aid

South Texas College Advanced Manufacturing dual credit students from Mission Veterans Memorial High School became the first group to watch a robotic surgery machine in action last week.

Surgeons at Rio Grande Regional Hospital offered the engineering students a chance to operate the DaVinci, a robotic machine used by surgeons across local hospitals, to teach them about the advancements and limitations of robotic surgery.

“The DaVinci can perform anything we do that is laparoscopic,” general surgeon Dr. Ernesto Garza in a news release Monday. “I personally use it for gallbladder, colectomies, hernia repair, gastric bypass, colon resection, liver and pancreatic resections and more.”

And while extremely sophisticated, the robot, however, has its limitations, so slim patients or small babies are not ideal to work with, Garza said.

Availability is also an issue because most hospitals only have one of the nearly $2 million machines.

STC Technology Dean Sara Lozano said the live demonstration was beneficial to students because they are likely the ones who will depend on robots in the future.

“They’re the ones who are going to make the changes on how to improve technology and to see what exists and is used in the workforce right now,” Lozano said in the release.

One senior said he was contemplating making a switch in his studies.

“Being in my STC dual credit classes has introduced me to new opportunities,” Manuel Salinas said. “I’ve been thinking of making the switch from civil engineering to manufacturing or mechanical because I want to make those innovations while I attend college.”

Erika Guerra, a STC instructor for advanced manufacturing technology, noted that her mechatronics dual students are FANUC (Fuji Automatic Numerical Control) certified. The credential is required by a Japanese group of companies who provide automation products and services.

“Right now, in any industry, you can see the increase in where robotics and animation keep increasing whether it’s in construction or the restaurant industry,” Guerra said in the release. “And the medical field is one that keeps growing especially in the Valley and it’s great to expose our students who are taking these classes to see that this is something they’re definitely going to see in the future.”

Monday’s live demonstration was such a success that a similar demonstration will be held next semester, school officials said.

To learn more about STC’s advanced manufacturing engineering dual program visit https://www.southtexascollege.edu/academics/manufacturing/index.html