With the start of the 2021-2022 school year approaching, the Brownsville Police Department in partnership with others will hold its annual School Supply Back-Pack Giveaway at the Brownsville Sports Park.

The drive-thru event will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday at 1000 Sports Park Blvd.

Backpacks and school supplies will be given away while supplies last. Students must be present in order to receive the items.

Driscoll Health Plan, BCFS Health and Human Services and the Brownsville Independent School District are assisting in sponsoring the event.