Man from Facebook video arrested

HARLINGEN – Angel Daniel Nordin, 20, of San Benito, was arrested Tuesday morning for evading arrest and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Harlingen police.

The police received a call around 9:20 a.m. in reference to a man in a vehicle with a gun morning, according to a press release.

The man was in a drive-through of a local business.

Officers located the vehicle at the Stripes on 1800 West Tyler, the same Stripes where a shooting occurred July 2 and killed Destiny Pemelton, police said.

The cases are unrelated, according to Sgt. Larry Moore of Harlingen police.

A handgun was located inside Nordin’s vehicle, police said.

A video on Facebook shows Nordin being surrounded by police officers and is seen running with the officers chasing after him, according to Moore.

A witness in the parking lot recorded the video.

Nordin has been arraigned and remanded to the Cameron County Jail with a $5,000 bond for both charges.

Primera Police looking for suspect

The Primera Police Department is looking for Meranda Monique Gonzalez,19, from Harlingen. Gonzalez was charged with evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of tampering or fabricating physical evidence, according to police.

Anyone with information about Gonzalez’s whereabouts can call the Primera Crime Stoppers at 956-536-0776.

Sheriff’s deputies make marijuana arrests

A routine traffic stop by Cameron County Sheriff Deputies and Constables from Precinct 5 in La Feria resulted in the discovery of three pounds of hydroponic marijuana and 23 ounces of THC oil, according to a Wednesday morning tweet from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

Jonathan Tamez and Juan Limas were arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance after the contraband was located in their vehicle and residence, according to Garza.

Garza said investigation is ongoing.