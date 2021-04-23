IDEA students selected for 2021 QuestBridge College Prep Scholars Program

IDEA Public Schools announced that 14 Valley students have been selected for the QuestBridge College Prep Scholars Program.

The program is open to high school juniors, granting awards and diverse opportunities that prepare high-achieving, low-income students for the QuestBridge National College Match, as well as the college admissions process.

The following Valley students are among 3,908 high school juniors nationwide selected this year from over 15,000 applications.

Zanib Khan, IDEA College Prep Brownsville

Juliana Jasso, IDEA Carver College Prep

Nathan Zepeda, IDEA Frontier College Prep

Stephanie Arizpe, IDEA Frontier College Prep

Adrian Garcia, IDEA North Mission College Prep

Emilio Ortiz, IDEA North Mission College Prep

Erick Berlanga, IDEA Riverview College Prep

Oscar Ochoa, IDEA Riverview College Prep

Yatzil Guzman, IDEA Riverview College Prep

Omar Espiricueta, IDEA College Prep San Juan

Luis De Anda, IDEA College Prep Weslaco

Matthew Ondeyo, IDEA College Prep Weslaco

Adriana Leos, IDEA Weslaco Pike College Prep

Leslie Gamboa, IDEA Weslaco Pike College Prep

The students were selected based on their academic achievement, financial qualifications and personal character.

Some of those awards include: a full scholarship to a college summer program, Quest for Excellence Awards including $1,000 for a new laptop, an invitation to a QuestBridge National College Admissions Conference, personalized feedback on their college essay, specialized guidance and resources for the college application process or access to an online community of peers who are also applying to top colleges.