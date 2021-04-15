UTRGV to hold virtual career expo for health and nursing professionals

By Arnold Gonzalez, Special to MyRGV.com

The UTRGV Career Center will host the Spring 2021 Virtual Health Professionals & Nursing Career Expo on Tuesday, April 20, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., for interested students and alumni.

The job expo will be held online where individuals will be able to connect with recruiters from hospitals, clinics and non-profits, not only from the South Texas area but from across the country.

“My advice to both alumni and students attending the expo is to treat this as if it were an in-person job fair,” said Emilia Trevino, UTRGV Career Center interim director. “Attendees should dress professionally, have talking points prepared, ensure that their background is appropriate, and research the companies attending prior to the day of the event.”

Interested students and alumni must register for the event via the platform Handshake and upload their résumé.

“We are utilizing a platform called Brazen which has the ability to video chat with recruiters. Students can ‘get in line’ at multiple booths at a time without running the risk of losing their spot at another line. The earlier students log on to the fair and familiarize themselves with the platform, the smoother their experience will be.”

Trevino also encourages students and alumni to take advantage of all the resources that the UTRGV Career Center offers to prepare themselves for future job fairs or interviews.

“I strongly encourage alumni and students to attend any of the Career Center’s information sessions – Coffee & Careers or our Virtual Hours – prior to attending any fair so that we may offer customizable guidance and services, which will help students and alumni be better prepared for the day of the expo and have greater chances of landing a job,” said Trevino.

To learn more about this job expo or future UTRGV Career Center events, visit the website. To contact the Career Center, email careercenter@utrgv.edu or call 956-882-5627 (Brownsville) or 956-665-2243 (Edinburg).