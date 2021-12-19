Texas’ total employment number hits record high

The surging Texas labor market has surpassed its previous pre-pandemic employment high in February 2020 of 12,970,000 jobs, reaching 12,998,200 total non-agricultural jobs in November 2021.

The state unemployment rate was 5.2 percent for the month, down 0.2 points.

Here in the Rio Grande Valley, persistent high jobless rates continued in November, with the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission Metropolitan Statistical Area posting the state’s highest number at 7.7 percent, up from 7.6 percent in October.

The Beaumont-Port Arthur MSA was second-highest at 7.4 percent, followed by Brownsville-Harlingen at 6.9 percent, Odessa at 6.3 percent and Corpus Christi at 6.0 percent.

Texas added 75,100 jobs in November, marking gains in 18 of the last 19 months. Texas has added a total of 698,700 jobs since November 2020.

“Texas continues to reach unprecedented milestones thanks to our unwavering commitment to economic freedom and our young, skilled, growing and diverse workforce,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “By reaching nearly 13 million jobs last month, Texas has surpassed our pre-pandemic employment levels — a remarkable achievement and testament to our welcoming business climate and strong workforce.”

“We will continue to unleash the full might of our economy, attract new business investments, and ensure a more prosperous future for all who call Texas home,” he added.

The Professional and Business Services industry led the way last month, gaining 22,900 jobs. Leisure and Hospitality added 12,500 positions and Financial Activities added 9,300 jobs.

The Amarillo MSA recorded November’s lowest unemployment rate at 3.1 percent, followed by the Austin-Round Rock MSA at 3.2 percent and College Station-Bryan at 3.5 percent.