Former Hidalgo County Democratic secretary to run for Congress in District 15

A former Hidalgo County Democratic Party precinct chair has announced his bid for Congress in the crowded race for the hotly contested Congressional District 15.

Julio Garza, who says he is the first openly bisexual candidate to run for the seat, is also a former Democratic Party secretary, a small business owner and a part-time rancher.

“Starting the year, I did not think District 15 would be in play, but Texas Republicans decided to gerrymander my congressman to another district,” Garza said in the announcement. “I have always lived in a blue district and Hidalgo County has always been the Democratic stronghold of South Texas. I could not be on the sidelines. I want to be in the fight to keep this district blue.”

Garza is referring to Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, who narrowly won reelection in 2020 against Republican Monica De La Cruz.

During redistricting, Gonzalez was moved into District 34, where he is running to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville.

Garza says he is running on a progressive platform that includes amnesty for undocumented immigrants, support for reproductive rights, marijuana legalization, a $15 minimum wage and “a comeback for unions.”

“As a lifelong Democrat, I have been involved with the Hidalgo County Democratic Party since President Obama. From Precinct Chair, to party secretary, and now party board member, I have been a part of local politics,” he said. “However, there is no experience as enriching as my time at the Texas Legislature with the Valley Legislative Internship Program (VLIP) representing the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

“There I had firsthand experience in the lawmaking process and fell in love with it. I want to take my experience in both local and state politics to D.C. but need your help to get there.”

Garza will run in the Democratic primary against Eliza Alvarado, Ruben Ramirez, John Villarreal Rigney, Vanessa Stephanie Tijerina and Michelle Vallejo.

The winner will face off against whichever Republican is victorious in that primary during the general election in November 2022.

In addition to De La Cruz, the Republican candidates include Sara Canady, Vangela Churchill, Mauro Garza, Angela Juarez, Ryan Krause, John C. Lerma and Steve Schmuker Jr.