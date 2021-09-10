Frontier launches its first Las Vegas flight from Harlingen

HARLINGEN — Powder the Polar Bear greeted everyone to announce a special flight on Thursday afternoon.

Frontier Airlines inaugurated its flight to Las Vegas from Valley International Airport.

Marv Esterly, Aviation Director, welcomed travelers and media as he thanked partners at Frontier Airlines for the partnership and the new flights.

Esterly said Frontier is the greenest airline in America.

“I am envious of all the passengers flying out to Las Vegas today. I wish I could join you. But in a few short months, Frontier will start nonstop services to Orlando, Florida. Get your Mickey Mouse ears ready,” Esterly said.

Stephen Shaw, Manager at Frontier Airlines, said he was excited to celebrate the inaugural flight.

“We have a lot of planes to fly, and it is an exciting time in Harlingen. We can see the economic growth, and I am excited to be here with everyone today. And I wish you a good time in Las Vegas,” he said.

José A. Mulet, Director of Air Service, said attempts were made for years to secure this destination. The flight does not have a connection, has a capacity of 182 people and operates Thursdays and Sundays.

“This destination is popular, and people in the RGV, Matamoros, Reynosa and more are interested in it,” Mulet said.

“People can check the fares on frontier.com, and it starts at $49. But there are fees for choosing a seat or adding baggage. There are also bundles, which have everything included for a fixated price, and there is another bundle which is refundable,” he said.

The flight leaves Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. and comes back on Sundays at 12:30 p.m.

