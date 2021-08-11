Sales tax allocations released Wednesday showed double-digit increases over last June for nearly all the major cities in the Rio Grande Valley.

In Cameron County, South Padre Island again led all cities, up 36.87 percent over last year, followed by La Feria (up 24.09 percent), Brownsville (up 22.57 percent), Port Isabel (up 14.14 percent), San Benito (up 11.35 percent) and Harlingen (up 10.35 percent).

Only Rio Hondo, down 15.51 percent from last August, posted negative numbers, although the city does remain up 8.45 percent for the year.

In Willacy County, Raymondville posted a 3.78 percent gain over last year while Lyford was up 19.10 percent.

In Hidalgo County, Mercedes again led the county, up 33.52 percent from a year ago, followed by Pharr (up 32.83 percent), McAllen (up 22.63 percent), Edinburg (up 21.33 percent) Weslaco (up 18.26 percent) and Mission (up 17.77 percent.

State Comptroller’s Office officials announced they would send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.07 billion in sales tax collected, a 17.4 percent increase over last August.