McAllen airport gets $5.4M in virus relief funding

Over $5.4 million in federal funding is going toward certain Rio Grande Valley airports to assist in ongoing COVID-19 pandemic recovery attempts, with the bulk of the money allocated for the McAllen airport.

The grants are funded through the American Rescue Plan with $5,420,590 being awarded to the McAllen Miller International Airport, $32,000 to the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg and $22,000 to the Jim Hogg County Airport in Hebbronville, U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez announced in a news release Monday.

“This past year we did our part and stayed home to stop the spread, but that meant those in the travel industry suffered as travel slowed to its lowest level in decades,” Gonzalez, D-McAllen, said. “I was proud to support the American Rescue Plan and the relief it provides to South Texas communities and businesses.”

With travel confidence growing, the funds will be used to help airport employees, essential workers and travelers transit safely.

The grants will also aid in providing the necessary resources to prevent, prepare and respond to circumstances related to the ongoing pandemic.

“The City of McAllen is committed to going above and beyond to protect the health of residents and visitors who utilize our airport,” McAllen City Manager Roel Rodriguez said in the release. “We will continue to work diligently to ensure that these funds are utilized to continue these efforts.”

Throughout the country these grants, totaling $8 billion, will provide economic relief to airports affected by the pandemic to keep workers employed, continue improvement projects and overall help the aviation industry recover.